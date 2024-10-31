GTT secures technical services contract with Maran Tankers for eight LNG Dual-Fuel Suezmax vessels

GTT announces the signing of a technical services contract with Maran Tankers, the oil tanker shipping arm of the Angelicoussis Group, for their upcoming eight LNG dual-fuel Suezmax vessels, ordered in 2023 at New Times Shipyard in China.

Although the future Suezmax vessels will not be equipped with GTT systems, Maran Tankers has chosen to collaborate with GTT due to its expertise in the performance and safety of LNG dual-fuel vessels. The contract involves GTT providing assistance to Maran Tankers in independently reviewing the Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS) and includes a thorough review of key documents as well as participation in the risk assessment process. GTT’s involvement will primarily focus on the engine supply system via fuel pumps and compressors, as well as Boil-Off Gas (BOG) management via compressors and sub-coolers.

Jean-Baptiste Choimet, Chief Executive Officer of GTT, stated: “We appreciate the trust Maran Tankers places in GTT to bring our expertise to the optimal operation of these LNG-powered vessels. This contract illustrates our commitment to supporting the maritime industry’s transition towards sustainable and efficient practices.”

Mark Pearson, Managing Director of Maran Tankers, added: “The Angelicoussis Group actively adopts innovative solutions to minimize emissions and optimize the efficiency and safety of their fleets. We welcome this collaboration with GTT to further support the top performance and sustainability of our eight new LNG dual-fuel Suezmax vessels.”

Source: GTT