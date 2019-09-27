GTT signs a contract for three GBS units for the Arctic LNG 2 project

GTT has signed a contract with SAREN B.V. (Russian joint venture of Renaissance Heavy Industries Russia and Saipem) related to detailed design and construction of three Gravity Based Structures (GBS) dedicated to the Arctic LNG 2 project, for the Russian LNG producer PAO “NOVATEK”. The contract concerns the Design, Construction Studies and Technical Assistance for the membrane containment system of the LNG and Ethane tanks to be installed inside the three GBS.

The first two GBS will each consist of two LNG storage tanks of 114,500 m3 and one Ethane storage tank of 980 m3. The third GBS will consist of two LNG storage tanks of 114,500 m3 only.

The GBS terminals, which will sit on the seabed, are made up of concrete caissons with membrane containment tanks using GTT’s GST® technology. The units would be built in a dry dock of NOVATEK-Murmansk LNG Construction Center. They will be towed and installed in their final location in the Gydan Peninsular in Russian Arctic.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: “This is GTT’s first project development in the GBS market. We are very confident in the perspectives of this solution and are looking forward to working on this project with our highly experienced partners in order to accompany them from an early stage and throughout all phases in this project for Novatek and its partners.”

Source: GTT