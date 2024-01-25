GTT signs two new Technical Services Agreements with JOVO

GTT, the technological expert in membrane containment systems dedicated to the transport and storage of liquefied gases, announces the signing of two new Technical Services Agreements (TSA) with JOVO, a major energy supplier based in China.

The contracts cover GTT’s assistance and operational support for LNG carriers operated by JOVO. GTT will provide its field expertise for inspections, maintenance, repairs and engineering consultancy. JOVO will also benefit from access to GTT’s HEARS® emergency hotline, available 24/7, to provide rapid technical assistance to crews.

These new partnerships follow a first services contract, still in effect, signed between the two groups in August 2022.

Adnan Ezzarhouni, General Manager of GTT China, declared: “It is with great satisfaction that we strengthen our collaboration with JOVO through the signature of two new service contracts. GTT is pleased to support the growing development of JOVO’s LNG shipping activities.”

Lu Yuan, Vice President & Head of LNG and Shipping of JOVO Group, said: “JOVO is pleased to expand its cooperation with GTT. Our teams will benefit from GTT’s expertise to improve the performance of our vessels, as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of our core assets and actively develop new track business in our energy logistics services.”

Source: GTT