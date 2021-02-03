GTT technology used in LNG tanks on Ultra Large Container Vessels advances further with DNV GL’s approval of its NO96 system

GTT has received Approval in Principle (AiP) for the NO96 containment system application as an LNG fuel tank for Ultra Large Container Vessels from the classification society DNV GL.

GTT and DNV GL reviewed the compatibility of the NO96 technology within a container vessel hull to ensure that the integration of such a containment system is fit for purpose. Under the AiP procedure, a sloshing assessment of the containment system has also been performed.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: “This Approval by DNV GL now allows us to offer to the ship-owners two membrane technologies: Mark III technology, which has already been certified, and NO96. NO96, already used in over 200 LNGc, represents a reliable and competitive solution which is particularly well adapted to Ultra Large Container Vessel fuel tanks.”

Ivar Håberg, Director of Approval of DNV GL, said: “We are happy to work with GTT in their adaptation of the NO96 technology for LNG fuel applications. The availability of technology alternatives is important for our customers to accelerate the transition to more environmentally friendly fuels.”

Source: GTT