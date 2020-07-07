GTT Training and Wavelink Maritime Institute in collaboration to deliver LNG training in Singapore

GTT Training Limited1 (GTT Training) is pleased to announce that it has agreed a training partnership with Wavelink Maritime Institute (WMI) of Singapore.

This partnership will facilitate the delivery of GTT Training’s LNG industry related courses at WMI’s training facility in Jurong, Singapore, expanding both WMI’s portfolio of courses offered to the maritime industry and GTT Training’s regional presence in South East Asia.

The partnership agreement includes the installation of GTT Training’s Liquid Gas Handling Simulator ‘G-SIM’ at the Wavelink Maritime Simulation Centre and the co-sharing of expertise. This will facilitate the full range of LNG handling and operations courses for the personnel involved with LNG Carriers, Terminals and LNG fuelled vessels to be provided at WMI’s facility.

Ray Gillett, Director and General Manager of GTT Training said, “We are very pleased to be able to announce this partnership with WMI as it will combine the resources and expertise of two leading institutions, enabling us to better assist the industry in providing the trained personnel they require to meet the increasing demand on vessels that carry and use LNG in the region.”

Source: GTT