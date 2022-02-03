Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Shipbuilding News / GTT will design the tanks of six new LNG carriers ordered by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group)

GTT will design the tanks of six new LNG carriers ordered by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group)

in Shipbuilding News 03/02/2022

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner, the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd., for the tank design of six new LNGCs[1].

GTT will design the tanks of these six LNG carriers, with a total LNG tank capacity of 174,000 m3 per ship. Each tank will be fitted with the GTT’s membrane containment system.

The delivery of these six vessels will take place between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2026.
Source: GTT

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software