GTT will design two very large LNG land storage tanks in China

GTT announces that it has received an order for the design of two very large Membrane Full Containment LNG storage tanks from China Chengda Engineering Co., Ltd. (Chengda).

GTT will design the two latest generation membrane storage tanks, each with a net capacity of 220,000 m3 and fitting with GST® technology, developed by GTT.

This order is part of the new cooperation agreement related to the Tianjin Nangang LNG terminal1, signed in March 2021 between BGG2 and GTT and relates Phase III of the project3.

The two tanks will be delivered in the second quarter of 2024 in the Tianjin south port Industrial Zone in China.

Mr. Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: “This order for two more LNG storage tanks further confirms that GTT’s Membrane full containment technology is becoming a reference solution for LNG land storage tanks due to its efficiency, competitiveness, safety and low environmental footprint.”

Source: GTT