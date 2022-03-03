Guangdong ports initiate express sea lanes to send anti-virus, daily necessities to Hong Kong

As the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is battling against a new round of COVID-19 outbreak, ports in South China’s Guangdong Province, neighboring Hong Kong, have been backing up the transportation of necessitates from the mainland to Hong Kong to ensure a timely delivery of anti-coronavirus materials.

More than 400 ships have been travelling back and forth between the Nansha port in Guangzhou and Hong Kong over the past month, transporting more than 59,000 TEUs of products, Chinanews.com reported on Wednesday.

Ports in Guangdong have been working non-stop to ensure timely and efficient delivery of anti-epidemic materials to Hong Kong by cooperating with local customs.

The Yantian-Hong Kong fast line has been transporting goods to Hong Kong from the port of Yantian in Shenzhen. The first ship loading 1.65 million units of nucleic acid testing reagents, various kinds of epidemic prevention goods, and other necessities totaling 748 tons sailed to Hong Kong on Tuesday, according to media reports.

As of February 28, a total of 6,362 tons of supplies have been delivered to Hong Kong through the dedicated sea express lanes from the port of Yantian.

The port of Huadu in Guangzhou has opened up a green service channel for transporting goods to Hong Kong. The first shipment of 200,000 medical-use face masks and 90, 000 medical eye masks have been loaded on a cargo ship since Monday, marking the official opening of the Huadu-Hong Kong waterway transportation channel, according to Guangzhou port’s official Wechat account.

As of 12 am on Wednesday, a total of 55, 353 new confirmed cases were reported in the past 24 hours in HKSAR, reaching a single-day high.

Source: Global Times