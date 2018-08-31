Guangzhou Shipyard International orders HVAC/R systems from Novenco Marine & Offshore

Guangzhou Shipyard International in China has placed an order for Novenco Marine & Offshore to deliver full HVAC/R systems, design and commissioning for a RoPax ferry to Algerian shipping company ENTMV along with 2+2 DFDS RoPax ferries. On Tuesday, September 4, the Chinese shipbuilding company and the Danish supplier are signing the contract at the Pavilion of Denmark at SMM 2018.

At the signing ceremony, Lasse Lindberg Nielsen, CEO at Novenco Marine & Offshore, and William Zhou, Vice President at Guangzhou Shipyard International, will be signing the contract confirming the order of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions (HVAC/R) for the 3+2 ferry newbuildings.

“First of all, I am proud to cooperate with Danish companies, which I have done for many years. Secondly, the HVAC/R package is extremely important when building passenger vessels, and it is quite different from standard merchant solutions. The recent RoPax ferry projects was awarded to Novenco Marine & Offshore because of their extensive knowhow and proven reliable solutions related to HVAC/R for passenger vessels,” says William Zhou.

Strong Danish-Chinese relationship

The cooperation between Guangzhou Shipyard International and Novenco Marine & Offshore goes back more than 30 years and has resulted in Novenco systems in more than 100 vessels to international shipowners, including many Danish shipowners like Norden, Maersk and Torm.

“The recent ferry orders are a result of many years of cooperation with GSI, but also an increased focus on strengthening the commercial ties between China and Denmark in general. Both GSI and Novenco participated in the Denmark Days a year ago, where HRH Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark joined an event in Guangzhou. This national support benefits companies in Denmark like Novenco, because even though shipbuilding is outsourced to China, many of the related deliveries will be awarded back to Danish companies,” says Lasse Lindberg Nielsen.

To emphasise the strong relationship between Danish and Chinese companies, the signing ceremony will be held at the Pavilion of Denmark, organised by Danish Marine Group, Denmark’s largest export network of suppliers to the global maritime industry.

Source: Danish Marine Group