Guards block oil tanker from loading at Libya’s Es Sider port – NOC

in Port News 08/07/2020

Petroleum facilities guards prevented a tanker from entering Libya’s Es Eider port to load a cargo of crude oil from storage on Wednesday, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement.

The Delta Ocean tanker had been blocked from loading despite what NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla called “the clear Libyan and international consensus that the NOC should lift force majeure.”

“The NOC is consulting with all parties to find a way forward,” Sanalla said in the statement.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Aidan Lewis. Editing by Jane Merriman)

