Guidelines for the carriage of seed cake in containers

‘Seed cake’ is the term used for pulp, meals, cake, pellets, expellers and other similar cargo, where edible vegetable oils have been removed from oil-bearing seeds, cereals or commodities with similar properties.

A joint publication of CINS and the International Group of P&I clubs sets out practices that are intended to improve safety during the carriage of seed cake and to ensure that it is properly declared, packaged and carried. Seed cake shall be transported in compliance with the requirements set out in the IMDG code. The practices set out in these guidelines include selected provisions from the IMDG code plus additional precautions to enhance its safe carriage.

These guidelines, together will all other cargo guidelines published by CINS, are available on the CINS website and in the publication which can be found in the attachment on the right.

Source: The Standard Club