Guilhem ISAAC GEORGES appointed Sustainability Director of the CMA CGM Group

in International Shipping News 18/12/2019

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, announces the appointment of Guilhem ISAAC GEORGES as Sustainability Director. This specialist will head the new Sustainable Development & Environment department reporting to the CMA CGM Group’s Executive Office.

Guilhem ISAAC GEORGES graduated in 2005 from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Toulouse and in 2018 from Columbia University’s Executive Education Program in Conservation and Environmental Sustainability. He began his career in 2006 as Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of the Midi Pyrénées Region, where he was in charge of Sustainable Development and European Affairs, before moving on to become Sustainable Development Advisor within the Régions de France association between 2011 and 2015. In 2015, he joined the office of the French Minister of Environment, Energy and Sea as Senior Political Advisor. Before joining the CMA CGM Group, he was Public Affairs Director at CITEO, a role he held since 2017.

Source: CMA CGM

