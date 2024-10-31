Gulf Coast diesel rises on buyer demand
Cash differentials for diesel gained on Tuesday in the U.S. Gulf Coast spot market as multiple buyers bid for supplies, traders said.
Gulf Coast 62-grade ULSD ULSD-DIFF-USG gained 1.85 cents, trading 7.5 cents per gallon below the ultra-low sulfur diesel futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange HOc1.
U.S. Gulf Coast M4 conventional gasoline RU-DIFF-USG gained 1.75 cents, trading 4.5 cents lower than the gasoline futures benchmark on the NYMEX RBc1, market participants said.
A4 CBOB gasoline CBOB-DIFF-USG gained a quarter of a cent, trading 11.5 cents per gallon below futures, traders said.
Chicago CBOB gasoline CBOB-DIFF-MC gained 3 cents, trading 8 cents per gallon below futures, traders said.
Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel ULSD-DIFF-MC was little changed, trading 6 cents per gallon below diesel futures.
Elsewhere in the Midwest, Group 3 V-grade gasoline RUV-DIFF-G3 gained 0.24 cent, trading 3.26 cents lower than the benchmark.
Group 3 diesel ULSD-DIFF-G3 gained half a cent, trading 10.5 cents lower than the benchmark.
In New York Harbor, M4 conventional gasoline RU-DIFF-NYH fell 1 cent, trading 9 cents per gallon above futures, traders said.
Diesel for delivery in New York Harbor ULSD-DIFF-NYH fell 0.12 cent, trading 0.88 cents per gallon below futures, traders said.
The RBOB futures contract on NYMEX RBc1 fell 1.46 cents to settle at $1.95 a gallon on Tuesday.
NYMEX ultra-low sulfur diesel futures HOc1 rose 0.51 cents to settle at $2.13 a gallon on Tuesday.
Renewable fuel (D6) credits RIN-D6-US for 2024 traded between 68.5 and 69 cents each on Tuesday, down from between 69 and 70 cents in the previous session, traders said.
Biomass-based (D4) credits RIN-D4-US traded at 69 cents each, down from between 70 cents and 69 cents each previously, traders said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nicole Jao; Editing by Sam Holmes)