Gulf Livestock 1 statement

In the spirit of the 22nd National Maritime Week and the 25th National Seafarers’ Day Celebration (Silver Jubilee), we, at the Apostleship of the Seas-Stella Maris Philippines, remember with prayerful hearts the 40 seafarers lost at sea from the maritime shipping disaster of Gulf Livestock 1 on September 2, 2020.

We have not forgotten them. Hence, we are making a direct and strong appeal to the ship owner GULF NAVIGATION HOLDING to resume the searching and support their respective families in every possible way. Likewise, we are making an urgent appeal to the Philippine Government to extend any assistance and/or to act on behalf of the heartbroken families to request the neighboring countries in conducting search and rescue within their scope of waters and islands.

We have not lost hope and we hold on to God, relying on His mighty power for miracles. Jesus said in the Bible, “”Courage! Don’t be afraid. It’s me!” (Matthew 14:27).

We continue to pray that others may have somehow survived this tragic incident. Our thoughts and heartfelt empathy go out to all the family members and friends who are anticipating good news at home.

+Ruperto Cruz Santos, DD

Bishop of Balanga and CBCP Bishop-Promoter of the Apostleship of the Sea-Stella Maris Philippines

AOS/Stella Maris Manila- Rev Fr. Paulo Prigol -SEA AOS Coordinator

AOS/Stella Maris Cagayan de Oro- Rev. Msgr. Eutiquino M. Legitimas-AOS National Director

AOS /Stella Maris Batangas- Rev. Fr. Jessie Pentinio

AOS/Stella Maris La union- Rev. Fr. Liberato Apusen

AOS/Stella Maris Cebu- Rev. Fr. John C. Mission

AOS/Stella Maris Bohol-Rev. Fr. Victor Bompat

AOS/Stella Maris Iloilo- Rev. Fr. Arvin Largado

AOS/Stella Maris Maasin-Rev. Fr. Niccolo Florencio

AOS/Stella Maris Gen Santos- Sr. Susan Bolanio.OND

AOS.Stella Maris Iligan- Rev. Fr. Dwight Calaor

Source: Stella Maris