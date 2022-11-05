Gulf Marine Services PLC awarded two new contracts and a contract extension

GMS, a leading provider of advanced self‐propelled, self‐elevating support vessels serving the offshore oil, gas and renewables industries, is pleased to announce the award of two new contracts and one contract extension. One of the new contracts is for a large class vessel, while the other is for a small class vessel. The contract extension is for a mid-tier vessel. These contract awards, with improved day rates, equate to seventyeight months of utilisation, significantly increasing the overall fleet backlog and secured revenue.

Mansour Al Alami GMS Executive Chairman said:“These contract awards solidify our financial position going into 2023 and again reflects positively on the already favourable market conditions”.

Source: Gulf Marine Services PLC