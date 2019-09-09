Gulf states offer eastern promise to European freight forwarders

Despite a reputation for political and economic uncertainty, the Middle East offers huge growth potential for European logistics specialists willing to commit to the region, says Gary Dodsworth of Rhenus UK.

Like every strategically-minded business, Rhenus is constantly assessing the potential for new markets to deliver growth. While most European economies are now in the mature stages of development – with unremarkable rates of growth of around 1.2%* – states such as Qatar, the UAE (United Arab Emirates) and Kuwait provide far more lucrative opportunities for logistics specialists. Indeed, the IMF’s most recent league table of GDP (PPP) top performers**, shows that all three of the gulf states make the grade, while none of the major economies such as the USA, Germany, UK and Japan are included.

Hence, it’s no surprise that we are seeing strong year-on-year growth in air and sea routes between the UK and Middle East as the region shifts from its historic reliance on oil as a source of revenue. While you’d expect to see a rise in the import of luxury goods such as cars, watches and clothes, we’ve recently seen increased demand for items such as building materials and even paint brushes from the UK, as gulf state economies expand and mature.

In response to this development, we have recently launched a shipping route from Manchester to the United Arab Emirates. Looking to the next few years, we are anticipating increased demand for this service, especially for its LCL (less container load) shipments to the region.

Dubai hub

A key foundation enabling our growth in the region was the establishment of an operational multi-modal logistics hub in Dubai. Comprising customs clearance and extensive warehousing facilities, this enables the control of consignments before and after transit. This allows the provision of a range of bespoke services to one of the most dynamic markets in the world.

A case in point is Qatar, which is hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2022. Signalling the island state’s willingness to use its remaining oil reserves to transform its economy, Qatar has embarked on a global investment strategy, acquiring stakes in brands such as Harrods, Volkswagen, Siemens, Sainsbury’s and Royal Dutch Shell. Consistently ranked as one of the richest countries in the world with a population of 1.8m, Qatar’s impending involvement with this global sporting event will only further boost the nation’s economy – and its appetite for air and ocean freight services.

Similarly, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which was once known for its oil reserves, is diversifying its economy. Its capital, Dubai, is quickly establishing itself as a major financial and trading hub. A massive construction boom, an expanding manufacturing base, and a thriving services sector are all helping the UAE to diversify its economy. Nationwide, there is currently $350 billion worth of active construction projects.

Sandwiched between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, it is sometimes said that Kuwait suffers from an inferiority complex. Despite this it should be pointed out that the dinar is the highest-valued unit of currency in the world. Non-petroleum industries include financial services and a growing science, technology and entrepreneurial sector. According to the World Bank, Kuwait is the fourth richest country in the world per capita. Kuwait is the second richest GCC country per capita.

Source: Business Chief