Gunvor bid lowest for November LNG cargo delivery to Pakistan
Gunvor Singapore has offered the lowest bid for the delivery of one cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Pakistan in November at 13.8699% slope of Brent, an official said.
The delivery window for the cargo – 140,000 cubic metres and with an energy content 3,200,000 MMBTU – is November 15 to 16, the bid document showed.
Only two bidders qualified for the tender floated by government subsidiary Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL), a company official told Reuters.
The other bidder was Trafigura TRAFGF.UL that offered 14.3777% slope of Brent.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; editing by Jason Neely)