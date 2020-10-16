Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Gunvor bid lowest for November LNG cargo delivery to Pakistan

Gunvor bid lowest for November LNG cargo delivery to Pakistan

in Freight News 16/10/2020

Gunvor Singapore has offered the lowest bid for the delivery of one cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Pakistan in November at 13.8699% slope of Brent, an official said.

The delivery window for the cargo – 140,000 cubic metres and with an energy content 3,200,000 MMBTU – is November 15 to 16, the bid document showed.

Only two bidders qualified for the tender floated by government subsidiary Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL), a company official told Reuters.

The other bidder was Trafigura TRAFGF.UL that offered 14.3777% slope of Brent.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; editing by Jason Neely)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software