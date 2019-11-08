Gunvor hires Russian tanker for loading of U.S. LNG cargo – sources

Energy trader Gunvor has hired the Marshal Vasilevskiy vessel from Russian gas giant Gazprom for the loading of a liquefied natural gas cargo from the United States, two industry sources said.

It was previously leased to Austrian company OMV, which had said it would handle the tanker until November.

Neither Gazprom nor Gunvor immediately responded to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jan Harvey)