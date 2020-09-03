Gunvor offers lowest bid in Pakistan LNG import tender

Gunvor Singapore has offered the lowest price for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import tender by Pakistan LNG, a document on the Pakistani company’s website showed on Wednesday.

Gunvor’s offer was at 10.8888% of Brent crude oil prices. There was one other offer from Vitol Bahrain at 12.3791%, according to the document.

Pakistan LNG was seeking a cargo for delivery on Sept. 22 to 23.

The prices are expressed as a “slope” of crude oil prices, a percentage of the Brent crude price, and are typically a pointer for the opaque spot LNG market.

In a previous tender, South Korean steel company Posco offered the lowest bid of 7.9673% of Brent crude oil prices for the supply of an LNG cargo into Pakistan delivered over Sept. 12 to 13, while SOCAR Trading placed the lowest offer of 6.9511% of Brent for another LNG cargo to be delivered over Sept. 25 to 26.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)