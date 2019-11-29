Gunvor places most lowest offers for Jan LNG cargoes sought by Pakistan

Commodity trader Gunvor submitted the lowest bids for four out of five liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes that Pakistan LNG had sought for delivery in January through a tender, a document on the Pakistani company’s website showed.

DXT Commodities offered the lowest bid to supply the remaining cargo, according to the document.

The prices offered ranged from 9.49% of Brent crude oil prices for an early January cargo to 9.79% for a late January cargo, both submitted by Gunvor.

Prices offered into the last spot tender issued by Pakistan LNG ranged from 8.3% of Brent crude oil prices for a late October cargo to 10.9% of Brent for a late December cargo.

Other companies which had technically qualified in the latest tender include SOCAR Singapore, PetroChina International and Trafigura.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Jason Neely)