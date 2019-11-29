Gunvor places most lowest offers for Jan LNG cargoes sought by Pakistan

Recent News

  

29/11/2019

Commodity trader Gunvor submitted the lowest bids for four out of five liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes that Pakistan LNG had sought for delivery in January through a tender, a document on the Pakistani company’s website showed.

DXT Commodities offered the lowest bid to supply the remaining cargo, according to the document.

The prices offered ranged from 9.49% of Brent crude oil prices for an early January cargo to 9.79% for a late January cargo, both submitted by Gunvor.

Prices offered into the last spot tender issued by Pakistan LNG ranged from 8.3% of Brent crude oil prices for a late October cargo to 10.9% of Brent for a late December cargo.

Other companies which had technically qualified in the latest tender include SOCAR Singapore, PetroChina International and Trafigura.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Jason Neely)

