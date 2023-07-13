GWC and LDA sign ship owning agreement

GWC, Qatar’s leading logistics and supply chain solutions provider, has signed a teaming agreement with renowned global leader in the maritime industry Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) to form a strategic partnership to support offshore energy services.

The signing took place at LDA’s Paris headquarters and was attended by Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO, GWC, and Kamil Beffa, CEO, LDA.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone that paves the way for exciting new opportunities in the maritime sector. Under the terms of the agreement, GWC and LDA will combine their expertise, resources and networks to jointly pursue ship owning ventures. The partnership aims to drive growth, capitalise on emerging market trends and deliver exceptional value for customers in Qatar, the Gulf region and beyond.

“We are pleased to form this strategic partnership with LDA. Together, we will offer unparalleled efficiencies and fresh perspective to the marine, shipping and logistics industry, ensuring the requirements of the energy industry are met with the highest international standards.” Said Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO, GWC.

“GWC takes every action to enable oil and gas operations in the State of Qatar, both onshore and offshore. From day one, our focus has been world-class performance, a long-term relationship approach, innovation, ethics and strong human capital,” he added.

The partnership comes at a time when the maritime industry is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by fast-changing regulations, digitalisation and the urgent need to reduce environmental impact. By joining forces, GWC and LDA aim to be at the forefront of this evolution, offering sustainable, efficient and reliable shipping solutions to meet the changing needs of the energy sector.

“We are delighted to join forces with GWC,” said Kamil Beffa, CEO, LDA. “Their fresh perspective and innovative approach will complement our rich heritage and extensive industry knowledge. Together, we will navigate evolving challenges and capitalise on exciting opportunities. This partnership is a testament to our commitment of fostering innovation and delivering excellence.”

In under 20 years, GWC has become a major logistics services provider in Qatar and across the region. Its state-of-the-art logistics infrastructure spanning more than 4 million square meters have been setting standards in the industry. GWC’s new subsidiary, GWC Energy Services, is supporting Qatar’s energy expansion plans. Qatar is a pivotal player in the global energy market and one of the top LNG exporters in the world, thanks to the third largest proven gas reserves on the planet. Through its North Field Expansion, Qatar plans to increase production capacity by 50% by 2027 to fulfil a global surge in energy demand.

For more than 170 years, the Louis Dreyfus Armateurs Group has been offering players in the maritime world innovative industrial solutions adapted to their needs and integrated services ranging from the design and management of ships to maritime operations in the fields of transport, logistics and marine industrial solutions.

The agreement between GWC and LDA is testament to their shared vision of shaping the future of ship owning. By pooling their expertise and resources, both companies are poised to create a formidable presence in the market, offering customers a comprehensive suite of services and solutions.

Source: GWC