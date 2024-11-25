H.E. Mrs. Julie Lymberopulos Karnakis presents the Letters of Credence to the President of the Hellenic Republic, H.E. Mrs. Katerina Sakellaropoulou

On Wednesday, November 20th , 2024, the Ambassador and General Consul of Panama in Greece, H.E. Mrs. Julie Lymberopulos Karnakis, had the honor of presenting the Letters of Credence to H.E. Mrs. Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of the Hellenic Republic.

The ceremony was attended by Mrs. Aliki Chatzi, Secretary General of the Presidency of the Hellenic Republic, Mr. Ioannis Fragkogiannis, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic and Mrs. Aglaia Balta, Chief of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic.

Held in a warm and respectful atmosphere, the event underscored the mutual appreciation and commitment to further strengthening the diplomatic relations between Panama and Greece.

Source: General Consul of Panama in Greece