H.I.G. Capital Portfolio Company Grupo Ransa Completes Merger with Transportes Centroamericanos del Futuro

H.I.G. Capital, LLC (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with $57 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Grupo Ransa (“Ransa” or the “Company”), a leading third-party logistics (“3PL”) player in Latin America with operations in eight countries and 35 cities, has completed a merger with Transportes Centroamericanos del Futuro (“TCF”).

TCF is a premier provider of land freight transportation, storage, and container repair services to major shipping lines across Central America, Colombia, and Mexico. TCF serves over 13 ports in the region and performs over 180,000 cargo movements per year among ports, distribution centers, and warehouses.

The Ransa and TCF merger creates a leading end-to-end logistics platform in Latin America, covering the entire logistics chain from the port to the warehouse and the end customer. The combined expertise and complementary services of Ransa and TCF will enhance the value proposition for clients across all markets, enabling superior service delivery. The combined group will operate from over 72 regional branches and serve 19 ports, operating four million square meters of storage space, 44,000 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units, 340,000 cargo movements per year and a fleet of over 3,000 vehicles. With a workforce of over 9,200 employees in 10 countries in Latin America, the unified company is poised for continued success in the region.

Fabio Saad, Managing Director of H.I.G. Latin America and Head of Andean Region for H.I.G., commented: “This transaction is a crucial step in Ransa’s growth and consolidation strategy which began with H.I.G.’s investment in 2021 to establish the Company as the leading logistics platform in Latin America. The complementary businesses of Ransa and TCF will create synergies that strengthen the leadership positions of both companies in the region.”

“The teams of both Ransa and TCF are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey. The merger between Ransa and TCF is a testament to the expertise, commitment, and customer-centric approach of our teams; qualities that enhance our businesses and further improve our value proposition as a company,” added Bernardo Dyner from TCF.

Paolo Sacchi, CEO of Ransa, commented: “This strategic merger will allow us to expand our integrated logistics services to our clients by leveraging the 25-year experience of TCF’s team in serving shipping lines, transporting containers, and handling specialized cargo. The union between Ransa and TCF empowers us to provide our clients with a comprehensive, scalable and unique value proposition in the market.”

Source: H.I.G. Capital