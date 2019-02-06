H-vision: blue hydrogen for a green future

In H-vision sixteen parties, predominantly from the port of Rotterdam industrial area, collaborate in a detailed study to explore the large-scale production and application of blue hydrogen in the Rotterdam industrial area.

The objective is supply decarbonized energy by replacing natural gas and coal with blue hydrogen. It is also studying how residual gases from the refining and chemical industry can be utilized to further enhance sustainability.

Blue hydrogen will enable the industry to deliver a substantial reduction of CO2-emissions and help achieve the Dutch climate goals with a step change in the energy transition before 2030.

Blue hydrogen is obtained from natural gas or industrial residual gasses by splitting them into hydrogen (H2) and carbon dioxide (CO2). The captured CO2 will be safely stored in empty gas fields in the North Sea or re-used as chemical building blocks.

With H-vision the industry invests in a sustainable future. Blue hydrogen infrastructure and installations are also future proof for a hydrogen economy based on green hydrogen, obtained from water using solar and wind-energy driven electrolysis.

Potential CO2-emissions reductions of 2 megatons per annum in 2025, rising to 6 megatons per annum in 2030 are credibly expected.

H-vision participants are Deltalinqs, TNO, Air Liquide, BP, EBN, Engie, Equinor, Gasunie, GasTerra, Linde, OCI Nitrogen, Port of Rotterdam authority, Shell, TAQA, Uniper and Koninklijke Vopak. Together they represent the hydrogen value chain, from production to end-users.

The Port of Rotterdam authority is positive with regard to the opportunities of hydrogen and electrification in order to realise the energy transition. Rotterdam offers excellent conditions (infrastructure, space, number of enterprises for cooperation) to realise and timely scale-up initiatives.

The web page of Deltalinqs offers additional information in H-vision including an animation.

Source: Port Of Rotterdam