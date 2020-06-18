Haifa Port Company Successfully Migrates Navis N4 TOS with Remote Assistance

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, today announced that Haifa Port Company has successfully completed their N4 migration project with remote support from Navis.

Located in northern Israel, Haifa Port Company is the largest port in the region, operating at 1.4 million TEU and handling over 25 million tons of cargo, annually. Due to future growth expectations and the demand to add new terminals to the company, Haifa Port Company initiated a project to merge facilities that historically operated as independent operations into one integrated terminal with common equipment, processes and IT management, all overseen by a single management team. As a result of the pandemic, the Navis team could not be on-site to complete the go-live. However, with the full support and hard work of both the Navis and Haifa Port teams, they were able to overcome challenges and complete the project on schedule.

“These COVID-19 delays and restrictions will continue to dominate businesses over the next few months and beyond. We didn’t want COVID-19 to hold us back from our projects and plans, especially upgrades that can help make day-to-day activities at our site more efficient,” said Oded Orr, Project Manager at Haifa Port Company. “After making the shift to an N4 single-facility remotely, we have already seen great results and are now able to operate out of our new terminal successfully.”

“Our job at Navis, is to work with our customers to find solutions that help them optimize their businesses to help them reach their goals,” said Jacques Marchetti, General Manager, EMEA at Navis. “After working with Haifa Port Company to help them complete their N4 integration project, they are now able to address current operational challenges and have a solution in place to help their business run efficiently as they scale.”

Source: Navis