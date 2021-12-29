Hainan’s Yangpu Port cargo traffic increases 36.52% in January to November

Cargo turnover in Yangpu port in the southern Chinese province of Hainan amounted to 1.2 million TEU (the twenty-foot equivalent unit) in January – November this year, which exceeded the figure for the same period last year by 36.52%, the Hainan International Communication Network reported.

In 2020, the total figure was 1 million TEU. Hainan authorities regard the construction of Yangpu Port infrastructure as an important part of the province’s free trade port project, with the goal of increasing both domestic and overseas cargo traffic. Yangpu Port is working hard to meet the requirements of an annual volume of 10 million TEU in the future.

From January to November this year, more than 18.8 thousand ships entered or exited Yangpu Port. This figure rose in annual terms by 14.54%. In addition, 30 international vessels weighing a total of about 4.8 million tons were registered in the port. In 2021, according to the article, about 114 foreign ships also remotely passed operating safety checks in the port of Yangpu.

China’s authorities intend to turn Yangpu Port in the northwestern part of the Hainan Island into a key distribution channel for the flow of goods from various regions of the PRC to Southeast Asia and Oceania, Europe and North America by 2035. Yangpu Port will play an important role in implementing the plan to form a new integrated maritime and land corridor, a project developed by China’s National Development and Reform Commission and aimed at speeding up and improving the efficiency of regional and global trade and economic projects, as well as providing advanced customs and logistics services.

By 2025 it should become a regional transportation hub with to 5 million containers per year going through the port.

Source: TASS