Half of EVs Korean Automakers Export in Q1 Go to US

About half of the Korean electric vehicles exported to overseas markets this year were bound for the United States.

Of the 81,631 Korean electric vehicles exported from January to March this year, nearly half, or 36,556 (44.8 percent), were exported to the United States, according to the Korea Automobile and Mobility Association (KAMA) on May 19. The share of the exports to the U.S. climbed by 11.1 percentage points in a year.

The number and share of Korean EV exports to the U.S. has been on a steady rise.

In 2014, when the first Korean electric vehicles were exported to the United States, 622 electric vehicles were shipped to the United States, accounting for 17.6 percent of the total. But the number of electric vehicles exported to the U.S. has soared since 2019, exceeding 10,000 for the first time, reaching 11,790 (15.5 percent) in 2019. In 2022, Korean automakers exported 68,923 EVs, accounting for 31.3 percent of the total. Last year, the figure surpassed the 100,000 mark, exporting 121,876 EVs to the United States, accounting for 35.1 percent of the total.

The increase in Korea’s EV exports to the United States is analyzed to be due to the fact that Chinese electric vehicles are blocked from entering the United States and the inclusion of Korean electric vehicles in the U.S. government’s subsidy program.

The problem is that Korea’s further dependence on the United States for exports of electric vehicles, one of its core export items, may spell a backlash for Korea, experts say. They analyze that Korea may unexpectedly face regulations such as tariffs if it posts an excessive share of the US electric car market.

In fact, from January to March of this year, Korea’s EV exports to the United State totaled 356,131 units, accounting for 51.7 percent of the 688,607 total exports of all Korean vehicles including Korean electric vehicles. In the five years since 2019, the U.S. share war in the 30 to 40 percent range on an annualized basis, but during the first three months of this year, it exceeded 50 percent for the first time.

Experts advised Korean automakers to pay more attention to this issue as the U.S. government has recently stepped up protectionist measures against Chinese electric vehicles, including a sharp increase in tariffs against them from 25 percent to 100 percent.

