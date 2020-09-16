Hamad Port achieves new milestone in workers’ safety

Hamad Port, Qatar’s gateway to world trade, has achieved a new milestone in workers’ safety. QTerminals Hamad Port operations have achieved 1 million man-hours without any Lost Time Injury (LTI), demonstrating its commitment to the welfare and safety of its employees and workers.

“We are pleased to announce that on 12th September 2020, QTerminals Hamad Port Operations achieved One Million Man-hours without any Lost Time Injury (LTI),” said QTerminals on its twitter account.

Hamad Port is playing a crucial role in the economic diversification of the country and is supporting several mega projects in Qatar by ensuring an uninterrupted supply of goods.

The work for the Second Container Terminal (CT2) is going on smoothly. The second Container Terminal is expected to become operational this year. QTerminals, the terminal operating company set up to provide port services to Hamad Port, has been awarded the design, develop and operation contract for the second container terminal.

QTerminals yesterday said it has installed three diesel generators. The installation of the three generators will allow CT2 to run autonomously if required when fully connected to the power distribution network.

“QTerminals is pleased to announce that 3 x 2500kVA low emission generators have successfully been installed in the Diesel Generator Building at CT2, Hamad Port,” said QTerminals in a tweet.

One of the key aspects of CT2 development is the use of environmentally friendly technologies to facilitate sustainable development.

QTerminals had received the first batch of 12 trailers that will support CT2 operations, in the first week of September.

The second terminal, with a berth length of 1,200m and a 17m draft alongside, will have an annual capacity of 2 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).

The first vessel had arrived at Hamad Port’s CT2 on August 29, 2020. The ship was loaded with the first shipment of the rubber-tired gantry cranes (RTGs) for vertical container transportation. QTerminals, in November 2018, had received approval to design, develop and operate the second Container Terminal of Hamad Port.

Along with general cargo traffic, Hamad Port handles a variety of specialist imports including livestock, automobiles, and bulk grain.

Mwani Qatar has implemented a series of measures to limit the spread of coronavirus in the ports which has not only kept the workforce safe but has also ensured an uninterrupted supply of goods in the country.

Source: The Peninsula