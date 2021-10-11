Hamad Port becomes first 5G-enabled seaport in Middle East, powered by Ooredoo

Ooredoo has announced the completion of its 5G rollout for Phase 1 of deployment at Hamad Port Container Terminal 2, a project that commenced in June 2020 in partnership with the terminal’s operator, QTerminals. This milestone means that Hamad Port is the first 5G-enabled seaport in Middle East, powered by Ooredoo.

The implementation of Ooredoo’s groundbreaking 5G network at Container Terminal 2 covers an area of more than 571,000sqm, and the two partners are now rolling out actual 5G use cases that leverage the phenomenal capabilities of 5G to increase the benefits the terminal offers its customers, according to a press statement.

Key operations at Container Terminal 2 will now benefit from ultra-fast speed, low latency and real-time data that can be used for remote crane and rubber-tyred gantry operations, connected assets, remote inspection and maintenance, data centre connectivity and more, the statement explains.

The completion of Phase 1 rollout was celebrated recently with a cake-cutting ceremony, attended by Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad bin Nasser al-Thani, chief commercial officer at Ooredoo, and Neville Bissett, Group CEO at Qterminals.

This latest rollout completion brings Ooredoo 5G coverage to some 90% of populated areas in Qatar, with tested mobile data speeds proven to reach up to 1.2Gbps with a 5G handset. The capabilities of Ooredoo’s phenomenal 5G network have also been tested with other use cases, including a virtual fan experience and autonomous vehicles.

Sheikh Nasser said, “We are proud to announce this latest milestone in our remarkable 5G journey. Ooredoo’s 5G network is a key enabler of innovative, advanced B2B use cases on which a truly smart country will run, and our many collaborations with major Qatari companies demonstrate our firm commitment to harnessing the power of technology to enable us to support our customers in their drive to remain at the forefront of their respective industries.”

Bissett added, “We are delighted to work with Ooredoo as the market leader in innovation on the rollout of 5G at our facilities to make Hamad Port the first seaport in the Middle East to be equipped with 5G. We share the vision of transforming Qatar into a major regional business hub with innovative technologies and ultra-modern systems, and this milestone is a step forward in enabling use cases that can automate and will optimise our existing practices and processes and further improve our resiliency and productivity.”

QTerminals is a terminal operating company jointly established by Mwani Qatar and Milaha, with the vision to become the best terminal operator in the Middle East and the wider region and to be recognised internationally as an enabler of the continued economic growth of Qatar. Ooredoo’s rollout of further phases of 5G deployment at its facilities is ongoing.

Business customers can leverage the Ooredoo Advantage, “making Ooredoo ‘Best for Business’, thanks to its breadth and depth of talent, best fixed and mobile networks, broadest portfolio of ICT services and solutions, and for being a trusted partner for 60 years”, the statement adds.

Source: Gulf Times