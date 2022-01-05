Hamad Port container volume up 9% in 2021

Hamad Port, Qatar’s gateway to the world, spent a busy year in 2021 as its handling of containers witnessed an increase of over 9% compared to 2020.

In 2021, Hamad Port handled 1,543,591 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) containers; 267,284 freight tonnes of bulk cargo; 1,303,514 freight tonnes of general cargo; 72,223 vehicles; and 45,594 heads of livestock. The port also registered an increase in vessels’ arrival as 1,750 vessels called on Hamad Port in 2021 compared to 1,600 in 2020.

In 2020, Hamad Port handled 1,412,689 TEU containers; 304,481 tonnes of bulk cargo; 1,196,559 tonnes of general cargo; 59,443 vehicles; and 264,164 heads of livestock. In a tweet, QTerminals also released figures of cargo handling at Hamad Port in December 2021.

According to the data, the port received 122 vessels last month. The Port, in December, handled 130,546 TEUs; 71,709 tonnes of general cargo; 6,619 vehicles; and 3,883 heads of livestock. According to figures released by Mwani Qatar yesterday, three ports of Qatar – Hamad Port, Ruwais Port, Doha Port – received 255 vessels in December 2021.

All three ports, in December 2021, handled 131,338 TEUs containers; 75,576 tonnes of general cargo; 6,663 vehicles; 19,593 heads of livestock; and 61,747 tonnes of building materials.

Hamad Port has a uniquely-designed port control tower at a height of 110 metres, a customs inspection area for rapid cargo clearance, a ship inspection platform and multiple maritime facilities, in addition to other utilities such as storage units, mosques, rest areas, medical clinics and the offices required for port operations.

Hamad Port will have the capacity to handle 7.5 million TEUs at its three terminals on completion of the development stages. Hamad Port container terminals were designed to facilitate the expansion of container handling capacity and to meet the growth of cargo traffic.

With a capacity of 7 million freight tonnes per year, Hamad Port General Cargo Terminal serves the increasing demand of domestic economy and supports trade exchange between Qatar and the world.

The General Cargo Terminal is designed to handle dry and cold storage cargo and has capacity to handle 7 million tonnes of general cargo such as machinery, steel, dry bulk, building materials, fertilisers, and petrochemicals products.

