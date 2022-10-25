Hamad Port handled 4mn tonnes of building materials in five years

Hamad Port has handled around 4mn tonnes of building materials in the last five years; indicating the brisk pace of infrastructure development in the country, ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

The statistics regarding the building materials handled by the Hamad Port was disclosed by Mwani Qatar in a tweet.

“Mwani Qatar process thousands of tonnes of goods every month through Hamad Port. In the last five years, around 4mn tonnes of building materials have been handled to meet the needs of the infrastructure projects in the country,” it said.

This growth comes in the backdrop a strong double-digit growth in the total building permits issued in the country on an annualised basis, as per the figures of the Planning and Statistics Authority.

The building permits data is of particular importance as it is considered an indicator for the performance of the construction sector which in turn occupies a significant position in the national economy.

The latest report from the Planning and Statistics Authority suggest that Qatar registered a strong-double digit year-on-year increase in building permits issued in September with Doha, Al Rayyan and Al Wakra outpacing the national average.

The Qatar Financial Centre’s latest PMI (purchasing managers’ index) data suggests the rebound of the non-oil sector, particularly construction.

The construction sector has been witnessing revived demand as the country races ahead to host the FIFA World Cup, which begin next month.

The fast completion of infrastructure projects as well as PPP (public private partnership) model have hastened the rebound of the sector, market sources said.

A total of 352,560 tonnes of building materials had been handled by Qatar’s ports in the first nine months of this year, Mwani Qatar data said.

The building materials handled by the ports amounted to 592,452 tonnes during 2021, showing a robust 66% year-on-year growth. During 2020, the level was 357,493 tonnes, which however was down 6% on an annualised basis.

During 2019, it expanded about 17% year-on-year to 378,711 tonnes and during 2018, it stood at 324,248 tonnes, which nevertheless plummeted 44% year-on-year. It was 576,278 tonnes during 2017.

The country’s fastest-growing sector, construction is booming in Qatar, with the government planning to spend over $200bn as part of a major infrastructure revamp.

Many big-ticket projects, especially in tourism, education and real estate builds are expected to strengthen the economic diversification efforts, as enshrined in Qatar National Vision 2030.

Source: Gulf Times