Hamad Port receives record number of vessels in April

Hamad Port has achieved yet another milestone as it received the highest number of vessels in April. A total of 148 commercial vessels called at Hamad Port which is the highest monthly number ever recorded since the start of operations at the port.

Additionally, QTerminals handled a record-breaking 122,825 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) containers in April which is a 17 percent increase over the previous month.

Qterminals was set up by Qatar Navigation (Milaha) and Qatar Ports Management Company (Mwani Qatar) to manage the port

In total, 130 commercial vessels had called at Hamad Port in March, compared to 120 vessels in February and 137 vessels in January this year.

It handled 124,399 tonnes of break bulk cargo in April compared to 79,710 tonnes of break bulk cargo previous month while 21,778 tonnes of bulk cargo was handled by it in April against 11,062 tonnes of bulk cargo in March this year.

The Port, which is one of the largest ports in the region, handled 35,179 heads of cattle last month compared to 73,297 heads of cattle in March and handled 5,470 vehicles last month.

The $7.4bn Port remains unfazed by the unjust siege imposed by the blockading countries on Qatar as the number of vessels calling at the port and volume of goods has been grown consistently since start of its operation.

Within 14 months since the start of operations, the port’s monthly volumes grew from an average of just over 41,000 TEUs per month to 105,000 TEUs per month.

The port, in March this year, celebrated the handling of its first one million TEUs containers. The Port, which was opened in December 2016, achieved this feat in less 14 months which was well ahead of its expected schedule. It plans to achieve the next one million container throughput by the end of this year.

Hamad Port is set to play a major role in the maritime trade by becoming a transshipment hub in the region. By becoming a major transshipment centre, the Port can cater to the needs of businesses in neighbouring countries like Kuwait, Iraq and other neighbours.

