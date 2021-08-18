Hamad Port to have capacity of 7.5 million TEUs on completion

Hamad Port will handle a capacity of 7.5 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) at the port’s three terminals on completion of the development stages.

Hamad Port Container Terminals were designed to facilitate the expansion of container handling capacity and to meet the growth of cargo traffic. The optimum handling capacity of the port’s three terminals would be 7.5 million TEUs upon completion of the development stages, Mwani Qatar said in a tweet recently.

With a capacity of 7 million freight tonnes per year, Hamad Port General Cargo Terminal serves the increasing demand of domestic economy and supports trade exchange between Qatar and the world, said another tweet. The General Cargo Terminal is designed to handle dry and cold storage cargo and has capacity to handle 7 million tonnes of general cargo such as machinery, steel, dry bulk, building materials, fertilisers, and petrochemicals products.

Mwani Qatar ports received 298 vessels in July 2021, showing an increase of 8 percent compared to the same period last year. Hamad Port, Ruwais Port and Doha Port handled 121,739 TEUs containers in July. The ports handled 64,888 tonnes of general cargo. RORO units, livestock and building materials saw a growth of 59 percent, 28 percent and 27 percent respectively according to Mwani Qatar.

In the first half of the year the ports handled 819,253 TEUs, an increase of 22 percent over the same period in 2020, supported by an 86 percent increase in transhipment through Hamad Port, confirming the port’s position as an important transhipment hub in the region. The impressive monthly performance by the maritime sector follows all-round performance shown by the ports in the first half of 2021.

Hamad Port unlocks the potential for new business opportunities in Qatar as Mwani Qatar surges ahead with the development of sustainable ports as well as an integrated logistics chain that is aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The container terminals were made with universal specifications to facilitate expansion of container handling and to meet trade needs. Hamad Port’s strong capabilities, modern facilities, and advanced systems are leading to position Qatar as a re-export hub in the region, increasing the volume of trade between Qatar and the rest of the world.

Source: The Peninsula