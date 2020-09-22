Hamad Port’s Container Terminal 2 initial operation begins in December

The Ministry of Transport and Communications has announced that the initial operation of Hamad Port’s Container Terminal 2 (CT2) is set to begin this December for container handling.

The CT2 development consists of four phases. Full operation of Phases 1 and 2 will start before the end of 2022, taking the port’s capacity to 3mn TEUs per year. Phases 3 and 4 will be developed later to raise the port’s operational capacity according to local market’s needs.

HE the Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim Seif Ahmed al-Sulaiti said, “Announcing the initial operation of CT2 is a new achievement to be added to Hamad Port’s series of previous achievements, thus boosting its huge potential, advanced utilities and modern systems for increasing Qatar’s trade with the world, in addition to improving the country’s competitiveness by transforming it into a regional business hub with sustainable development for the coming generations.”

The near completion of CT2 works confirms the continuity of plans that aim to increase the port’s capacity, which is progressing in full gear with no delay or slowdown despite the repercussions associated with the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, which affected several economies around the world directly and indirectly, the minister said.

“During developing CT2 and its associated building and construction works, MoTC’s vision has been implemented, which aims at supporting the local manufacturing and deploying latest technologies that are based on environmental sustainability and clean energy,” he said.

Al-Sulaiti noted that all materials used in infrastructure works, preparations, and construction at CT2 are made in Qatar with universal specifications, as well as the structures of the electric trailers that transport containers within the terminal port, “thus supporting the electric vehicles strategy and legislations that aim to back the country’s agenda for a greener future.”

Al-Sulaiti said MoTC, by backing this kind of business, is significantly contributing to reinforcing the localisation of manufacturing, expertise and global technologies, in addition to its plans for localising the actual operational processes for several transportation and communication projects, thus enriching local companies’ investment ideology to achieve the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The area of Phases 1 and 2 of Hamad Port’s CT2 is 380,000sq m, while its quay is 624m long.

QTerminals, which manages and operates Phase 1 of Hamad Port, has completed 2mn man-hours without LTI during the development works of CT2. QTerminals is set to offer the shipping sector all the modern equipment that uses latest and eco-friendly world technologies to execute their business fast and smoothly.

Phase 1 of CT2 has been equipped with three STS quay cranes with advanced technology, including semi-automation and remote-control operations. STS cranes are known for being so fast and extremely efficient in container handling and capable of handling latest types of vessels. Each crane can handle four 20’ containers or two 40’ containers at the same time. Four more cranes will be added during 2021, taking the total number of cranes to seven.

CT2 has also been equipped with 12 RTGs and 14 more will be added during 2021, taking the total to 26. RTGs are used for handling containers on the landside. RTGs are of battery hybrid type. This technology reduces the environmental impact of RTG operations by reducing fuel consumption.

CT2 has 22 Terminal Tractor APM 75T HE for container transportation within the terminal and the port. This type of terminal tractors is capable of functioning very efficiently in high temperatures. It’s equipped with advanced batteries, an entirely solid-state technology insensitive to temperature variations from -20 to 160°C. This supports its operations at Hamad Port in the summer, when temperatures are very high in Qatar.

Terminal Tractors APM 75T HE have high productivity and less maintenance cost. These are also easy to drive with a high level of safety, eco-friendly and energy saver. Being fully-electric makes them clean and sustainable with no polluting or carbon emissions or noise.

Their CO2 emissions equal zero tonne annually. They have also low operational cost. Each tractor will save nearly QR45,500 a year versus the diesel-powered tractors. One kilowatt per hour costs QR0.32 in electric tractors compared to QR2.32 in diesel-powered ones. CT2 has also four empty container handlers (ECH) and 24 trailers.

All gates will be automatic with seamless connection to operation systems, electronic data exchange and systems of other bodies concerned, in addition to integration with CT1, which started operation in December 2016.

