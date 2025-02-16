Hambantota International Port expands bunkering services

The Hambantota International Port (HIP) marked a milestone last month, by integrating High Sulphur Fuel Oil (HSFO) into its range of bunkering services.

The port now offers a complete suite of marine fuels, including Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) and Marine Gas Oil (MGO/MDO). This development strengthens Sri Lanka’s position in the global maritime landscape, allowing HIP to cater to a broader range of vessels navigating one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

CEO, Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG), Wilson Qu, “We are pleased to announce the full operational launch of our HSFO bunkering facility, which marks a significant step in realising our vision of becoming a leading global maritime hub.

“With our expanding range of services and growing reputation for operational excellence, HIP is positioning as a crucial player in the future of maritime trade and fuel supply. This expansion not only broadens the services we offer but also strengthens Sri Lanka’s position as a critical maritime player in the Indian Ocean region,” he said.

The newly operational HSFO facility features a 6,000 cubic metre storage capacity, split across two dedicated tanks in the port’s oil tank farm, along with a specialised pumping system capable of transferring 400 metric tons per hour.

A streamlined pipeline links the tanks directly to HIP’s oil jetties, ensuring fast, efficient fuel delivery. The facility has advanced monitoring and remote-control systems, guaranteeing precise, safe operations. It will provide significant convenience to ship owners with vessels using scrubbers, who opt for HFSO for its cost-effective, advanced scrubbing systems while meeting IMO 2020 sulfur cap regulations.

The Port which now houses Sri Lanka’s first shore-based storage tank farm with a dedicated facility for HSFO bunkering, marked the achievement with the discharge of 5,000 metric tons of HSFO and 20,000 metric tons of VLSFO from the vessel Grand Ace 10, from the 30th January to February one. The operation unveiled HIP’s new HSFO bunkering infrastructure, setting the stage for increased fuel diversity in the region.

The addition of HSFO to HIP’s fuel offering allows the port to cater to a broader spectrum of vessels, from large tankers to smaller cargo ships, that require different grades of fuel for their operations.

The Port’s collaboration with Sinopec, a global leader in energy, ensures the delivery of high-quality, reliable marine fuels. HIP’s operational excellence is certified by Lloyd’s Register (LR), a globally recognised authority in maritime classification. In 2022, HIP received its Fitness for Service (FSS) certification, validating its infrastructure and commitment to safety and compliance.

