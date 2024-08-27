Recent News

  

Hambantota International Port projects 50% growth

in Port News 27/08/2024

The Hambantota International Port (HIP) has experienced a substantial increase in volumes, with a 40% growth recorded in 2024 to date. The port’s Commercial and Marketing division says the growth is expected to reach 50% by the year end.

Cruise vessel entering HIP

LPG vessel docking at HIP

“The impressive performance and strategic growth of the port in 2024 demonstrate the Hambantota International Port Group’s (HIPG) expertise in networking and marketing, managing port operations as well as HIP’s ability to efficiently handle rising volumes.

Container Cargo vessel docking at HIP

Anchorage Bunkering at HIP

This achievement not only showcases the port’s effectiveness but HIPG’s commitment to its continuous development, in terms of increased efficiencies, strategic investments in infrastructure and services.

RORO Yard at HIP

The port’s leadership has been pivotal in driving this success,” says Mr. Lance Zuo – General Manager Commercial and Marketing.

Bulk Cargo vessels dock at HIP

Layup & Repair vessels docked at HIP

Significant growth has been noted in Bulk/Break-bulk, Gas, Marine Services, and Container segments, solidifying Hambantota Port’s position as a key player in the maritime market.

Break-Bulk Cargo vessel entering HIP

The port is increasingly recognised for its strategic location and efficient services, making it a preferred destination for transshipment and logistical services.
Source: Hambantota International Port (HIP)

