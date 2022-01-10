Hambantota Port expects phenomenal growth

The Hambantota International Port (HIP), which continues to come under attack by the opposition, said it expects phenomenal growth in the services it offers.

issuing a statement, HIP said that it has received FSS certification (Fitness for Service) for their tank farm facility. The certification was issued by Lloyd’s Register (LR), the World’s leading provider of classification, compliance and consultancy services to marine and offshore industries. This is a landmark achievement that will further strengthen the HIP brand in the maritime world.

The port was awarded Lloyd’s certification, after a comprehensive approval process and an impartial third-party assessment. The entire process was handled by HIP’s Department of Energy Services who worked with Lloyd’s Register Marine & Offshore Asia LLP, in achieving the recognition.

Located just 10 nautical miles (19 km), from the world’s busiest maritime route linking Europe and Asia, HIP’s fully functioning tank farm facility for bunker fuel supply, provides a huge advantage to the vast number of vessels plying this route.

The high performance in bunkering volumes handled by HIP last year, underpins the potential the port has for this business.

Johnson Liu, CEO of Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG) says the recognition by a trusted International organisation like the Lloyd’s Register, will not only strengthen the confidence the international maritime community has in the port, but will also help boost Sri Lanka’s oil and gas industry.

“As we enter the new year, we are confident that we will see phenomenal growth rates not only in bunkering but also in other services offered by HIP. As much as we see the importance of safety protocols being maintained to the highest standards within the port, we are also confident that our efficiency in delivery continues to improve. It is the combination of all these factors that fuel our growth,” says the CEO.

There were two phases to the oil tank refurbishment project undertaken by HIPG. Both phases, i.e. the oil storage terminal and two oil jetties have been awarded FFS Certification by Lloyd’s. The storage network has 11 tanks, associated pipelines and 8 loading/unloading arms of two jetties, which are all included in the certification. Currently HIP has a maximum storage capacity of 51,000 m3 for Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) and 23,000 m3 for Marine Diesel Oil (MDO), held in utmost safe conditions, verified by Lloyds.

The certification is in line with HIP’s objective of providing bunker fuels and related products that are compliant with international maritime organisation (IMO) standards. The IMO introduced a 0.5% m/m (mass by mass) Sulphur cap on bunkers for ships operating outside emission control areas in January 2020. With this regulation, the use of VLSFO will see a considerable increase in comparison with HSFO (High Sulphur Fuel Oil).

