Hamburg bunker fuel prices near two-month high despite subdued demand

Bunker fuel prices at Hamburg, Germany, reached their highest point in over seven weeks Friday amid a firm bunker fuel market in Northwest Europe.

S&P Global Platts assessed 380 CST fuel oil at the German port at $387/mt delivered Friday, the highest since December 12.

Support came from a firming high sulfur fuel oil and bunker fuel complex, rather than local pricing dynamics. Buying appetite at the port was weak Friday, a situation that has been the case for some months, a trader said.

Prices at Rotterdam have also seen recent highs. Platts assessed 380 CST fuel oil at the Dutch port at $374/mt delivered and high sulfur fuel oil FOB barges at $368.50/mt Friday. Both Rotterdam assessments had lost a little ground from earlier in the week but had nonetheless gained significantly since December 12.

The HSFO barge and cargo markets at Rotterdam have been tight in recent weeks and bunker fuel availability was heard to be on the tight side at the end of January and start of February.

Source: Platts