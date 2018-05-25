Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Marine Insurance P&I Club News / Hamburg Süd: Adjustments to the EMCS service between Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and North Europe

Hamburg Süd: Adjustments to the EMCS service between Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and North Europe

in Marine Insurance P&I Club News 25/05/2018

Hamburg Süd is revising the sequence of ports in its EMCS service between Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and North Europe. Beginning in June, weekly calls will be made at the following ports as part of the EMCS service: Puerto Moin (Costa Rica) – Cork (Ireland) – Tilbury (UK) – Antwerp (Belgium) – Bremerhaven (Germany) – Altamira (Mexico) – Veracruz (Mexico) – Port of Big Creek (Belize) – Manzanillo (Panama).

The EMCS continues to provide clients short transit times and broad port coverage of Mexico, Belize, Panama and Costa Rica to North Europe. The direct southbound connection from North Europe to Vera Cruz and Altamira in Mexico will be maintained eliminating the need for 24-hour advanced manifesting in US ports.

Seven state-of-the-art 3,800 TEU newbuildings are being deployed in the service. These purpose built vessels have high reefer intake which is critical for transport of time sensitive refrigerated cargoes.

Image: Hamburg Süd

Source: Hamburg Süd

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software