Hamburg Süd: Adjustments to the EMCS service between Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and North Europe

Hamburg Süd is revising the sequence of ports in its EMCS service between Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and North Europe. Beginning in June, weekly calls will be made at the following ports as part of the EMCS service: Puerto Moin (Costa Rica) – Cork (Ireland) – Tilbury (UK) – Antwerp (Belgium) – Bremerhaven (Germany) – Altamira (Mexico) – Veracruz (Mexico) – Port of Big Creek (Belize) – Manzanillo (Panama).

The EMCS continues to provide clients short transit times and broad port coverage of Mexico, Belize, Panama and Costa Rica to North Europe. The direct southbound connection from North Europe to Vera Cruz and Altamira in Mexico will be maintained eliminating the need for 24-hour advanced manifesting in US ports.

Seven state-of-the-art 3,800 TEU newbuildings are being deployed in the service. These purpose built vessels have high reefer intake which is critical for transport of time sensitive refrigerated cargoes.

Source: Hamburg Süd