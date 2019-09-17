Hamburg Süd launches INSTANT

Hamburg Süd has expanded the e-commerce offerings on its website and is now offering INSTANT, a digital application that makes booking containers much easier and faster. Customers will benefit from enhanced certainty in their planning, transparency and efficiency.

Within just a few seconds, INSTANT users will be able to view fixed prices and book their cargo directly – all of it online. Bookings can be made up to four weeks prior to the planned shipment. The earlier the booking is made, the lower the total price for the customer – and subsequent price changes or additional fees will no longer apply. At the same time, Hamburg Süd will guarantee to customers booking cargo via INSTANT that there will be sufficient space for it on the selected connection, thereby enhancing the predictability of their transportation chain.

“With INSTANT, booking a container will be just as easy and fast as booking a flight online – you only need a few clicks,” explains Frank Smet, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Hamburg Süd. “With it, we are creating a smart digital complement to the personal customer service that Hamburg Süd customers are used to.”

INSTANT is now available for Hamburg Süd services between South America East Coast and Europe or Asia as well as between Asia and Oceania, and it will gradually be extended to more trades.

Source: Hamburg Süd