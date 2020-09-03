Hampton Roads coal exports reach five-month high 2.3 million st in July: VMA

Coal exports out of the Hampton Roads terminals in Virginia reached a five-month high 2.3 million st in July, up 47.7% from June, Virginia Maritime Association data showed Sept. 2.

Exports fell 7.4% from the same month a year ago. From January through July, exports totaled 16.5 million st, down 18.5% from the same period a year ago.

The VMA reported exports of 859,343 st from Norfolk-based Lamberts Point, which Norfolk Southern owns and operates, up 22.1% from June and down 28.8% from July 2019.

Over the seven-month period, Lambert’s Point exports slid 16.3% to 7.1 million st, compared with the same period a year ago.

Exports from Kinder Morgan’s Pier IX totaled 294,851 st in July, up from 74,872 st in the previous month and down 38.4% from the year-ago month. Additionally, monthly exports were at their highest in four months. Compare with a year ago, Pier IX exports during the seven-month period dropped 52.9 % to 2.1 million st.

Newport News-based Dominion Terminal Associates, which Arch Coal and Contura Energy own and CSX serves, exported a 22-month high 1.1 million st, up 47.2% from June and a 44% year-on-year jump.

Over the seven-month period, DTA exports totaled nearly 7.1 million st, up 3.3% from the same period a year ago.

During July, 295 vessels arrived at Hampton Roads, flat with June and down seven from July 2019. Additionally, 33 departed from the port, up 10 from June and five from a year ago. In the seven-month period, 216 coal carriers arrived at Hampton Roads while 232 departed, down 39 and 41 ships, respectively, from the same period a year ago.

Source: Platts