Handling giant 86m pressure vessel proves no pressure for AAL

Leading project heavy lift carrier AAL has completed the successful handling and transport of an impressive cargo of South Korean-engineered petrochemical plant components, from Pyeongtaek to Map Ta Phut. The units are to be installed at one of Thailand’s largest integrated producers of olefins and polyolefins – for industries like agriculture, automotive, building & infrastructure and medical – and comprised over 15,000cbm of individual items, the largest of which was a pressure vessel measuring 86 metres in length and weighing close to 360mt.

The heavy lift vessel involved was one of AAL’s S-Class fleet (19,000dwt and featuring a 700t max lift), the AAL Dampier. The cargo operation proved a truly ‘international’ exercise for AAL and testament to its award-winning service, and accredited internal systems and communications. The cargo was booked by its chartering desk in Korea, operated by its Australia Office, and engineered and supervised by its team in Singapore.

AAL is the multipurpose sector’s most awarded carrier and provides worldwide project heavy lift, breakbulk and dry bulk solutions – both tramp chartering and scheduled liner services – to the world’s most dynamic industries, including petrochemical, oil and gas, energy, infrastructure and mining. Its fleet is one of the sector’s largest and youngest and comprises specialist MPVs of multiple sizes, with a number of large 30,000+dwt ‘mega-size’ vessels that offer AAL’s shippers significant cargo intake volumes and economies of scale on each sailing.

Source: AAL