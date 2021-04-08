Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Marine Insurance P&I Club News / Handling stowaway incidents

Handling stowaway incidents

in Marine Insurance P&I Club News 09/04/2021

Stowaways cause considerable difficulties for the master and owner if their presence is only detected after leaving the port of embarkation. It is essential to prevent their boarding initially or to find them before a ship leaves port. However, there are still occurrences where stowaways are only discovered too late.

Human Rights at Sea has a recent publication on Stowaways: Background, Drivers & Human Consequences which elaborates further on how such situations can be handled with humanity – this can be found in the attachment box, as well as the club’s article in October 2020 which provides Loss Prevention advice.
Source: The Standard Club

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software