Handling stowaway incidents

Stowaways cause considerable difficulties for the master and owner if their presence is only detected after leaving the port of embarkation. It is essential to prevent their boarding initially or to find them before a ship leaves port. However, there are still occurrences where stowaways are only discovered too late.

Human Rights at Sea has a recent publication on Stowaways: Background, Drivers & Human Consequences which elaborates further on how such situations can be handled with humanity – this can be found in the attachment box, as well as the club’s article in October 2020 which provides Loss Prevention advice.

Source: The Standard Club