Hankyu Hanshin Express to roll out CargoWise across global network

Japanese multinational company Hankyu Hanshin Express has signed an agreement with WiseTech Global to roll out leading logistics execution platform CargoWise across its logistics network.

An industry-leading logistics service provider, Hankyu Hanshin Express manages integrated air and sea freight transportation, providing comprehensive supply chain management spanning customs clearance through to storage and management and logistics consulting.

CargoWise will be rolled out globally across 25 countries and will be used by over 2,000 logistics professionals. Implementation is expected to start this year with completion by 2024.

Kazuhiro Tanimura, President & Chief Operating Officer of Hankyu Hanshin Express said, “The implementation of CargoWise across our global network will support our move to one integrated system. We expect that it will enable our people, improve productivity, and more importantly, build and strengthen our ability to support our customers with exceptional, value-added services.

“CargoWise’s single database, one file system is unrivalled in its flexibility and usability and will give Hankyu Hanshin Express visibility across our operation that will support our growth for years to come.”

CargoWise will be used across the company’s freight forwarding operations, including all modes of transport, customs, and CRM, with further module usage to align with geographical requirements.

“We welcome Hankyu Hanshin Express to the global CargoWise family. Japan is one of the world’s largest trading economies, and this agreement is a testament to our commitment in the region. I am extremely pleased that CargoWise’s extensive functionality will support Hankyu Hanshin Express in their digitalization initiatives in order to lift their productivity and be a driver in their next stage of growth,” said Richard White, CEO and Founder of WiseTech Global.

Licensed across 160 countries, CargoWise enables logistics service providers to execute highly complex transactions in areas such as freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing, shipping, tracking, land transport, ecommerce, and cross-border compliance, allowing them to manage their operations on one database across multiple users, functions, countries, languages, and currencies.

Providing high quality global logistics services and developing optimal logistics solutions for our customers.

With the rapid globalization of the economy and rise of developing nations, businesses now have to flexibly adapt to fast changing and ever more diversified operating environments. With know-how and expertise built up over more than half a century operating as a pioneering international logistics provider, Hankyu Hanshin Express has developed and deployed a global network to offer a range of services.

While striving to maintain and improve the quality of our services, Hankyu Hanshin Express acts as a valuable business partner, providing quality, integrated and tailored logistics and offering supply chain management support.

Source: WiseTech Global