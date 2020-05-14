Hanseaticsoft and iMarine Software (SeaProc) announce new partnership to ease procurement challenges for shipping companies

Maritime management software provider Hanseaticsoft and e-procurement specialist iMarine Software have announced a partnership agreement to integrate their platforms to streamline purchasing processes.

Hanseaticsoft offers a cloud-based management system for shipping and ship management companies, Cloud Fleet Manager (CFM). The system offers more than 30 different modules to enhance efficiency across different departments of a company, including a procurement module, CFM Purchase, amongst others.

iMarine Software provides the cloud-based eProcurement platform SeaProc to ease order management between vendors and buyers, and this will be directly integrated into CFM Purchase to further ease processes for customers.

Due to the use of APIs, the key benefits will be that the speed of handling and managing orders and inquiries will be drastically enhanced. Requests created in CFM Purchase and the corresponding offers generated by SeaProc will be automatically exchanged between the two systems, removing the need to switch solutions (e.g. to check open requisitions) during the procurement process or to enter data twice.

This integration redefines the procurement process and further enhances usability by offering a harmonized user experience, embedded intelligence, a single platform for trading partner collaboration, and unified solution integration.

Alexander Buchmann, CEO, Hanseaticsoft “We are very happy to have found a new partner who shares our mission to provide software solutions to the maritime industry that are intuitive and easy to use, while increasing efficiency. Innovative cloud-based solutions are now being embraced within the maritime industry, which enable companies to optimise the management of their entire fleet and automate fundamental processes. Having iMarine Software as a partner and building the SeaProc platform into our state-of-the-art CFM contributes significantly to the overall purpose of improving business performance, increasing operational efficiencies, and ultimately, profitability.”

SeaProc is a source-to-receive cloud procurement solution powered by Amazon Web Services. SeaProc connects ship operators with over 50,000 vendors globally and provides a uniform platform for managing and monitoring technical trading, including contract management, e-invoicing, logistics, business reporting and trading rule management in a scalable and secure environment. The service is backed by a 24/7 support center that monitors trading and assists users based on urgent response time policy.

“We are pleased to add Cloud Fleet Manager to our extensive list of maritime management systems. This is a unique symbiosis of two cloud-to-cloud companies sharing a technical vision for how procurement should be managed in a world of evolving challenges. As partners we believe that technological innovation will forever change how trading is accomplished across the global marketplace. Given such conditions, speed, agility and accuracy are paramount drivers to a purely cloud based workflow. That vision is now realized and fully mature,” said Peder Arstorp, Chief Commercial Officer, iMarine Software (SeaProc).

Source: Hanseaticsoft