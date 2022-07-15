Hanseaticsoft announces new Greek client Iason Hellenic Shipping Co. Ltd. and expands market presence

Hanseaticsoft, a leading provider of maritime software and part of Lloyd’s Register’s Maritime Performance Services, is expanding its presence in Greece, signing Iason Hellenic Shipping Co. Ltd., a leading international transporter of dry bulk commodities and ship management company.

Iason Hellenic Shipping Co. Ltd, is implementing nearly all modules of Hanseaticsoft’s Cloud Fleet Manager (CFM) for their fleet to accelerate the digitization of their ship management, to adjust their services to the evolving needs of the maritime industry and to optimize its processes.

Specifically designed for shipping companies and ship managers, Cloud Fleet Manager offers a single cloud-based source of real-time information for employees in the office and crews at sea and accelerates the speed of data exchange. Several modules that are adapted to the individual needs of each department and automatically exchange data with each other make sure, that workflows are streamlined, and relevant information is always available. To ease migration from other solutions, Hanseaticsoft established a dedicated team of data specialists to take care of transferring existing information to CFM in a fully automated way.

Sakis Vareltzis, Chief Operating Officer at Iason Hellenic Shipping Co. Ltd., said, “Our company is offering best-in-class ship management, and the software we are using should reflect this. We were looking for a modern solution that was cloud- and web-based and was also offered as a SaaS solution to remove the need for hardware and minimize CAPEX. To enhance our employees’ flexibility and to enable a deeper analysis of our processes, we also wanted a system that was offering mobile apps and Power BI capabilities. Cloud Fleet Manager met all these specifications and additionally convinced us with its modern and intuitive design and excellent customer support.”

Using Cloud Fleet Manager, the company gains real time visibility in many business areas including purchasing expenditure, budgeting, maintenance jobs, inspections, and service requests amongst other areas.

To receive enhanced insight into their operational data and enable detailed analyses, Iason Hellenic Shipping Co. Ltd., will also be using CFM PowerBI Integration. Thanks to this integration, data can be pooled from multiple CFM modules as well as external sources, analyzed in a central place and extracted for detailed management reporting that can enhance business decision making.

Alexander Buchmann, Managing Director, Hanseaticsoft said, “Cloud technology is being embraced by some of the world’s leading shipping companies, who are taking advantage of increasingly affordable and accessible cloud platforms to implement smarter, faster and more effective processes. Effective communications and collaboration between teams as well as the possibility to streamline processes can be key to drive down costs and improve efficiencies. We are delighted to see that Iason Hellenic Shipping Co. Ltd., has chosen our solution to help drive their business.”

