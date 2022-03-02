Hanseaticsoft announces new Japanese client Fukujin Kisen and expands Asia market presence

Hanseaticsoft, a leading provider of maritime software and part of the Lloyd’s Register Group, is expanding its presence in Asia, signing Fukujin Kisen, a Japanese ship owner and management company that has owned & managed vessels and crews, chartered to major shipping companies in Japan and overseas since 1875.

Fukujin Kisen is implementing Hanseaticsoft’s complete Cloud Fleet Manager (CFM) portfolio for multiple of their vessels to accelerate the digitization of their ship management and to increase overall process efficiency.

Specifically designed for shipping companies and ship managers, Cloud Fleet Manager offers a single cloud-based source of real-time information for employees, crews at sea and external partners, and accelerates the speed of data exchange. Several modules that are adapted to the individual needs of each department and automatically exchange data with each other make sure, that workflows are streamlined, and relevant information is always available.

Fukujin Kisen chose CFM for its ease of use, excellent UI/UX design features, and the solution’s flexibility and ability to scale to future business requirements. The company will use all of CFM’s more than 40 different applications to improve and automate key business areas including purchasing, maintenance and managing crews.

Using CFM, they will gain real time visibility in many business areas including purchasing expenditure, budgeting, their maintenance jobs, inspections, and risk management amongst other areas.

To receive enhanced insight into their operational data and enable detailed analyses, Fukujin Kisen will also be using CFM PowerBI Integration. Thanks to this integration, data can be pooled from multiple sources, analysed in a central place and extracted for detailed management reporting that can enhance business decision making.

Masaki Takabatake, Manager at Fukujin Kisen said, “CFM will be a key accelerator for the digitization of our ship management, and we have high expectations for future development. This platform will streamline and improve all our processes and identify areas for improvement. This will enhance our business performance and help us reduce costs.”

Alexander Buchmann, Managing Director, Hanseaticsoft said, “We are delighted to be working with Fukujin Kisen, a company with an amazing business track record that spans 147 years and yet it is still focused on innovation and progression. Cloud Fleet Manager will digitize the company’s ship management and improve operations, decision making and communications between vessels and land-based staff. It will ensure that Fukujin Kisen remains as competitive and successful in the future.”

Source: Hanseaticsoft