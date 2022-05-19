Hanseaticsoft steps up growth plans in Greece with appointment of regional sales manager, Sotiris Kyriakidis

Hanseaticsoft, a leading provider of maritime software and part of the Lloyd’s Register’s Maritime Performance Services, has strengthened its team with the appointment of a new regional sales manager, Sotiris Kyriakidis, to grow its business in Greece.

Hanseaticsoft has seen increasing numbers of Greek ship owners adopting digital solutions such as their Cloud Fleet Manager (CFM) platform to streamline business and management processes and achieve greater efficiencies and profitability.

Mr. Kyriakidis joins from Unimars Group where he worked as a sales manager, responsible for the company’s Greek office. With a background of more than six years working for different shipping and ship management companies, he brings a huge amount of experience and knowledge to the team, to capitalise on the growing demand amongst Greek shipping companies for maritime solutions.

A recent report from KMPG, “The Future of Shipping”[i] ranks Greece first globally in terms of ownership of merchandise vessels, with a 28% increase in owned capacity in the last five years, and the average vessel’s size almost doubling.

The report also highlights the power of technology to optimize shipping operations, deliver efficiencies and add value, with digital technologies and tools transforming the role of vessels from a central mechanism to an enabler of value creation.

Commenting on his new role Mr. Kyriakidis said: “Hanseaticsoft has grown significantly in the past years and there is a strong demand for Cloud Fleet Manager in key maritime markets such as Greece. I’m looking forward to developing new and maintaining existing customer relationships within the region and helping them to modernise their fleet management.”

Alexander Buchmann, Managing Director of Hanseaticsoft GmbH said: “We’re delighted to welcome Mr. Kyrikidis who will be a real asset to our team and help us realise our ambitious plans for expansion in Greece.

“Digital tools such as CFM can be a real game changer – helping shipping companies automate processes, improve operate and make considerable cost savings. It also gives them access to high quality data which provides vital business intelligence to help future proof a business.”

CFM is easy and intuitive to set up and use, affordable and allows data to be stored centrally and accessed by any employee wherever they are based. It enables companies to optimise the management of their entire fleet, automate processes and improve communications between vessels and land-based staff.

Companies also benefit from enhanced data analytics capabilities, with Microsoft’s Power BI integrated into the system offering customers greater oversight over their operational data. This allows data from multiple sources to be pooled and analysed in a central place to improve business decision making and performance.

The software suite comprises more than 40 applications aimed at different departments across the organisation, covering areas such as crew administration, maintenance, efficiency and compliance with regulations, purchasing, technical and operations.

