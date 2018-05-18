Hanseaticsoft takes part in EU-project for health management on merchant ships

Hanseaticsoft, the leading provider of cloud-based software for shipping companies, announces its participation in the EU-funded project “e-healthy ship”. The overall project goal of “e-healthy ship” is the optimisation of health management on board of container and merchant vessels. The project also aims to improve health care for workers on the high seas, further develop onboard health promotion, and facilitate the implementation of health and safety regulations.

By developing and using innovative IT technology, the networking of established maritime information systems will be tested, scientifically evaluated, improved and further developed. All elements serve the health, well-being and empowerment of the seafarers as well as the protection of personnel resources on vessels of shipping companies operating in the German city of Hamburg.

To achieve these goals, the interdisciplinary team, consisting of scientists in occupational and shipping medicine, software developers and shipping companies will analyse and empirically survey the needs of seafarers on board four vessels, conceptualise the e-health platform and its contents, test the usability of the platform on board ships and finalise the design of its contents.

Based on the findings, an interdisciplinary concept for e-health management and for further suitable interventions will be designed resulting in an e-health platform to support and relieve nautical officers in the medical care of crew members.

Project partners

Institute for Occupational and Maritime Medicine (ZFAM) / University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf; Hanseaticsoft GmbH; Peter Döhle Schiffahrts-KG; KG Reederei Roth GmbH & Co; project management & public relations: CONVIS Consult & Marketing GmbH.

Source: Hanseaticsoft