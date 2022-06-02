Hapag-Lloyd acquires container liner business of Africa specialist Deutsche Afrika-Linien (DAL)

Hapag-Lloyd today successfully closed the acquisition of the container liner business of German carrier Deutsche Afrika-Linien (DAL), after having signed the framework agreement in March 2022. In advance, the transaction had been approved by all responsible antitrust authorities.

“We are very pleased with the closing of the transaction and looking forward to welcoming the DAL colleagues,” says Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd. “With their broad experience and market knowledge, they will significantly support us to further grow in Africa, which remains an important strategic market for us. We will now fully integrate the DAL’s container liner activities into our business.” Particularly for the service offering from and to South Africa, DAL is a valuable addition, allowing Hapag-Lloyd to offer their customers a better network and additional port coverage in this region.

With its long history, DAL is an established liner shipping company for the transportation of containerised cargo and operates with four liner services between Europe, South Africa and the Indian Ocean. Headquartered in Hamburg, the Africa expert is represented with own offices in Germany and South Africa as well as through third-party agents in 47 countries worldwide. Their liner business (including agencies) employs more than 150 people. DAL owns a 6,589 TEU container ship and operates a container fleet of around 17,800 boxes (owned and leased), which will be taken over as part of the acquisition.

The integration will be moving at a swift pace, and full commercial integration is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022.

In 2021, Hapag-Lloyd had acquired Africa-specialised carrier NileDutch, which significantly strengthened the carrier’s presence and service offering to and from West Africa. This growth-oriented strategy was also underlined by several new office openings in Africa in 2021 and 2020.

Source: Hapag-Lloyd